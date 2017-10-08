Justice League Trailer Teases Superman and Will Give You Chills

CHILLS.

What is believed to be the final trailer for Justice League was released on Sunday online and at 2017 New York Comic Con, about three months after the last one, and finally gives us a glimpse of Henry Cavill's Clark Kent, aka Superman.

OK, so he is featured in a dream sequence experienced by Amy Adams' Lois Lane; the real Superman is believed to be dead. But is he?

The trailer also features the Bat Signal (yessss), and some seriously kick-ass scenes, especially some featuring Aquaman (newcomer Jason Momoa).

In the film, Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) work together to recruit a team of fellow superheroes to save the world from a new threat. The trailer may also make you melt; in one scene, Wonder Woman showcases an adorable smirk.