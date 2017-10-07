Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Hug It Out Amid Dancing With the Stars Drama

Shall we dance?
After skipping out on Monday's Dancing With the Stars for "personal issues," Maksim Chmerkovskiy met up with his partner Vanessa Lachey on Saturday to hit the dance floor—and seemingly to put some water under the bridge.
Earlier today, the partners met up in Los Angeles to practice for Monday night's competition. Rumors have swirled that after last week's hoopla that the Vanessa may be switching partners, but that certainly doesn't seem like it. After their rehearsal, the pair were spotted hugging it out before getting into their cars.
Certainly a lot can change in six days!
Jaxson / Splash News
On Monday's episode, it was announced that Vanessa would be dancing with Alan Bersten instead of Maks, her usual partner.
Following the episode, sources then told E! News that the pair was not getting along, and that their strong personalities were clashing, leading to tension on set.
On Wednesday, Maks apologized to his partner for missing the show and assured her (and fans) that the twosome would be hitting the floor the following week—together.
"As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues," he tweeted. "I take full responsibility for my actions and want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week!"
Whatever the tension on set and whatever "personal issues" were, it seems that it has all been put aside for the moment.
The Russian also wrote about his excitement to rejoin Vanessa for next week's performance, tweeting "New week! VEEEEERY excited for @DancingABC new dance studio and new dance with @Vanessa Lachey! Can't wait to be back at the Ballroom!"
He also thanked Alan for filling in for him "...again." Alan also stepped in for Maks last season when he injured his calf muscle while rehearsing with partner Heather Morris.
Vanessa's husband Nick Lachey and Maks' wife Peta Murgatroyd area also dancing together this season, but according to sources, they're getting along just fine.
But will they be able to bring the drama to the dance floor? Find out on Monday night's Dancing with the Stars at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.