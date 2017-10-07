Khloe Kardashian Makes First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy News

Khloe Kardashian

Picture Perfect / Splash News

She's stepping out!

On Saturday, Khloe Kardashian made her first public appearance since multiple sources told E! News that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is expecting her first child with the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player, whom she has been dating for more than a year. 

The 33-year-old suited up for the 1-year anniversary of her Good American denim line at Nordstrom in Century City, California. Wearing her blonde tresses down, she rocked a black jacket with a Chanel belt, a pair of leather pants and Louboutin heels. 

During the 30-minute event, Khloe did not address her pregnancy but she did talk about her curves and learning to embrace all that she is.

According to People, she said to the crowd at the event, "My weight fluctuates all the time and I love that at any size I feel comfortable. When I was bigger and wore bigger clothes I looked even bigger. I love embracing my curves no matter what size I am."

 

Khloe also took to Snapchat before and during the appearance to promote the line and the fashion event—and her camera and others caught the reality star at every angle.

The brand shared an image of Khloe and co-founder Emma Grede from the event's red carpet with the caption, "Our co-founders @khloekardashian @emmagrede striking a pose at @nordstromcc before the big moment Thank you to all who came to celebrate our one year anniversary! #goodsquad #goodamerican."

Khloe Kardashian, Snapchat

Snapchat

Khloe Kardashian, Snapchat

Snapchat

E! News reported about Khloe's pregnancy days after recent reports said her youngest sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. When asked about it, their mom Kris Jenner told Ryan Seacrest"Kylie's not confirming anything."

It's apparently a baby boom for the Kardashian-Jenner family; On Thursday, a promo for season 14 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was released and shows sister Kim Kardashian telling Khloe that she and Kanye West are expecting their third child. Multiple sources told E! News in June that the couple planned to use a surrogate to carry the baby due to Kim's past pregnancy complications with daughter North West, 4, and son Saint West, who is now 1 and 1/2.

While the family has not commented about Khloe and Kylie's reported pregnancies, many fans have speculated Kim dropped a massive clue about it in early September, with an Instagram post of the three sisters.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!

