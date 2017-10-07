John Legend's Baby Pic Proves Daughter Luna Is His Mini-Me

Talk about a double take!
John Legend posted an absolutely adorable baby pic of himself (and his matching family) and in addition to illustrating how much of a little patootie he was back in the day—he also proved to the world that his 17-month-old daughter Luna Legend is totally his mini-me.
On Friday, the singer, who was born John Stephens, posted a photo of his suited-up fam, his mother Phyllis Stephens, father Ronald Stephens and older brother Ronald Stephens II and himself as a baby, from what appears to be the late '70s.
Along with the vintage pic, the crooner wrote, "fbf Before ‘Legend’, there was Johnny Stephens. #penthousefloor."
In addition to spying those fly outfits, fans were quick to notice the uncanny resemblance between John and Luna.
Even John's wife and Luna's mama, model Chrissy Teigen, was quick to respond to the post, noting the obvious. "Baby John = baby Luna," she wrote.
We couldn't agree more!
Check out what other celebs have mini-me kiddos!
Little Blue stole the show at the 2017 Grammys, and she's totally #twinning with her pops!
The look-alike duo is all smiles while attending a performance of Finding Neverland in the Big Apple.
Woah, the Marsden men's resemblance was uncanny at the 2017 SAG Awards.
Double take! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's teenage daughter looks like her younger sister!
The soccer star has the cutest plus-one ever at the London premiere of Ronaldo.
The teen is following in her mom's footsteps as a budding model and a bombshell!
Here posing for an Instagram snap before the Hot Pursuit premiere in L.A., mom and her teen daughter have never looked more alike!
The two looked nearly identical at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2015.
Pictured here in 2010, the pop icon's daughter is a budding fashionista (just like her mama!) and college student.
The Fuller House star and her daughter are practically twins at the Summer TCA Press Tour.
The Days of Our Lives star and her daughter get in the holiday spirit at Disney On Ice Presents Frozen at the Staples Center.
The Today anchor and his look-alike son cheer the New York Rangers to victory!
The mother-daughter pair looked like virtual twinsies (especially with those matching bobs) at the Chanel fall-winter Haute Couture show in Paris.
The spunky morning show host celebrated her daughter's 14th birthday with this adorable pic. Look at that resemblance!
Like mother, like daughter! The Oscar-winner and her teen daughter are both redheaded beauties.
The 16-year-old beauty and her actress mama have made us do a double take more than once.
The Last of the Mohicans and Lincoln star's young adult son, whose mother is French actress Isabelle Adjani, made his big runway debut at 2015 Paris Fashion Week, walking into the Chanel show with Julianne Moore.
With their matching jumpsuits, sleek hair and glasses, the two look more like twins than mother and daughter! "That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother #twinning #imnotmad," Willis joked on Instagram.
The nearly identical stunning stars even dress the same!
The two stunned on the red carpet at the Olivier Awards in London.
If you didn't know better, you might've guessed they were sisters!
This apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree!
The 19-year-old's been slaying the modeling as of late, and we're guessing all her tricks come straight from her model momma.
Mini-me indeed! Kate's 12-year-old daughter clearly inherited her momma's gorgeous looks.
Yup, we see Meryl's graceful looks in each of her daughters!
John Legend posted this baby photo of himself, looking exactly like baby Luna on Oct. 6, 2017
This bombshell mother-daughter duo never fail to turn heads.
Talk about winning the genetic lottery! While yes, Clint is neither a model nor a mom, the iconic actor definitely passed his good looks onto his son.
We'll make another exception for this fierce father-son duo: The soccer stud-turned-model and his son are sure dreamy.
