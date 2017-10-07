Saturday Savings: Jordyn Wood's Insta-Worthy Concert Tee Is on Sale Now!

When it comes to being young and fearless, Jordyn Woods is a trendsetter.

Her confidence radiates through her edgy wardrobe. Case in point: The Life of Kylie star's standout outfit, which includes black and white plaid pants, classic Vans, a New York Mets bomber and blue shades. The hero of her outfit, however, is hidden in this photo. Under that blue jacket, she wears a Junk Food ACDC T-shirt from Forever 21.

For any fashionista, concert tees are a staple. Pair it with a leather mini skirt, jeans or printed pants (like the model), and you're promised an ultra-cool look that you can wear to a concert, movies or even school.