Saturday Savings: Jordyn Wood's Insta-Worthy Concert Tee Is on Sale Now!

by Alanah Joseph |

When it comes to being young and fearless, Jordyn Woods is a trendsetter.

Her confidence radiates through her edgy wardrobe. Case in point: The Life of Kylie star's standout outfit, which includes black and white plaid pants, classic Vans, a New York Mets bomber and blue shades. The hero of her outfit, however, is hidden in this photo. Under that blue jacket, she wears a Junk Food ACDC T-shirt from Forever 21. 

For any fashionista, concert tees are a staple. Pair it with a leather mini skirt, jeans or printed pants (like the model), and you're promised an ultra-cool look that you can wear to a concert, movies or even school.  

Great news: Jordyn's tee is 30% off, so you can get her look for less.

Thinking about investing in concert tees? Try our favorite affordable T-shirts below!

ESC: Saturday Savings - Jordon Wood's Concert Tee

Urban Outfitters

Jimi Hendrix Cosmic Tee, $34

ESC: Saturday Savings - Jordon Wood's Concert Tee

And Finally

Whitney Houston T-Shirt, $48

ESC: Saturday Savings - Jordon Wood's Concert Tee

Hollister

Cropped Graphic Band Tee, Now $7.99

ESC: Saturday Savings - Jordon Wood's Concert Tee

Boohoo

Layla Tonal Guns 'N' Roses Oversized Washed Band Tee, $28

ESC: Saturday Savings - Jordon Wood's Concert Tee

PrettyLittleThing

Black Elvis Slogan Oversized T Shirt, $28

ESC: Saturday Savings - Jordon Wood's Concert Tee

River Island

Cream 'Bisous' Tiger Print Fitted T-shirt, $36

