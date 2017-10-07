Lisa Bloom Resigns as Advisor to Harvey Weinstein Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Lisa Bloom says she will no longer serve as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment.

As the attorney is known for representing women who have accused famous men, such asBill Cosby and President Donald Trump, of sexual and other types of assault and harassment, many people were shocked when she announced on Thursday she is serving as Harvey's advisor, soon after the The New York Times published a report that states the 65-year-old Oscar-winning producer, one of the most powerful men in Hollywood was the target of sexual harassment complaints. He has not been charged with any crimes.

"I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein," Lisa tweeted early Saturday. "My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement."

The New York Times had said that Harvey reached eight settlements with women who made allegations of past sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact.

In an initial statement, Harvey said, "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it." He also said, "I've brought on therapists and I plan to take a leave of absence from my company and to deal with this issue head on."