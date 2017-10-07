Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon Face Off in Lip Sync Battle on The Tonight Show

What better way to conclude a week-long Tonight Show residency than with a Lip Sync Battle?

On Friday's episode, Miley Cyrus faced off against host Jimmy Fallon in the recurring segment, which had two years ago led to a standalone Spike series.

Cyrus and Fallon took on songs such as Portugal. The Man's "Feel It Still," Hole's "Violet" and Talking Heads' "Once in a Lifetime."

Fallon enlisted the help of the puppets of America's Got Talent season 12 winner Darci Farmer, a ventriloquist.