Nelly Arrested on Suspicion of Rape

Nelly has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman while on tour.

The 42-year-old singer and rapper, whose real name is real name is Cornell Haynes, Jr., was booked in a prison in Washington state on a charge of second degree rape early on Saturday and was released from custody later that morning, jail records show. His lawyer has called the allegation "false."

"At 3:48 a.m. a female called 911 to report that she was sexually assaulted by a male, who is known as the rapper 'Nelly,'" the Auburn Police Department said in a statement. "The alleged assault was reported to occur on the tour bus that was parked at the listed location. Nelly had performed at the White River Amphitheater just hours before. After Patrol Officers investigated the incident, at 4:37 a.m. Nelly was taken into custody and booked at the SCORE jail facility."

"Auburn Police are continuing to investigate this incident," the statement said.