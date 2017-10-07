Aaron Carter Showcases 30-Lb. Weight Gain: "Continuing to Focus on Myself and My Health"

Darnell Nicole Gets Some Shocking News About Her New Beau in WAGS Miami Sneak Peek: ''That is Somebody I Used to Smash!''
Aaron Carter appears to be on the mend.
The 29-year-old former child singer and younger brother of the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter posted on his Instagram page Saturday morning before-and-after selfies of himself posing shirtless and showcasing what he says is a 30-pound weight gain. Aaron recently underwent personal and legal turmoil and spent time in a treatment facility. He has also spoken in the past about having an eating disorder.
"From 115 pounds to 145 In a few weeks," Aaron wrote on Instagram. "On the left 115 on the right 145."
"Continuing to focus on myself and my health," he said. "Sorry I couldn't wait to show you till 2018 #proudofmyself #StressFree I missed you all so much. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result."
The singer recently spent a couple of weeks in a treatment facility "to improve his health and work on his overall wellness," according to his rep. This week, the rep said Aaron had left the facility as "several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate in person attention."
"He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working toward being the best possible person," the rep added.
Aaron has often been criticized over his slim frame.
"By the way y'all wanna know why I'm so skinny? It's because @ 19 i was diagnosed with a hiatal hernia, I didn't choose that," he tweeted in April. "It's a terrible stress condition that affects me having an appetite and I'm sorry this is the way I am. Basically I have an eating disorder."
He has battled personal and legal turmoil in recent months. In July, he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and pot possession, an incident he said came about because authorities were targeting his "fame."
Shortly after that, he penned an emotional letter on Twitter, revealing that he's bisexual. Less than a day later, news broke that he and girlfriend Madison Parker split up. She told E! News in an exclusive statement that their split had "nothing" to do with Aaron's sexuality.
In September, Aaron revealed his totalled his car in a "terrible" accident. That month, he also appeared on an episode of The Doctors, in which it was revealed he'd been taking a mixture of benzodiazepines with opiates.