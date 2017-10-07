Vin Diesel Shares Photo With Dwayne Johnson and Talks Fast & Furious 9 Drama

"I know there has been a lot of speculation as to why the Fast 9 release date was pushed... but it would be unfair to say it is anyone's fault," Vin continued. "As we plot the course to expand the Fast & Furious universe, one must be mindful to take stock of the roads we took to get here. The pillars of authenticity, family and most importantly, our loyal fan's perspective has been instrumental in procuring success."

"However, like any vehicle that has run around the globe 8 times, the franchise is in need of maintenance," he said. "My good friend and the godfather of Universal, Ron Meyer has granted me the time to do just that. We have some very exciting news to share soon... stay tuned. Yours truly, Dom #FamilyAlways."

Co-star Ludacris commented on the post with two muscle emojis.

Dwayne, one of the highest-paid actors in the world—No. 2 after Mark Wahlberg on Forbes' 2017 list, which names Vin No. 3.—has not responded publicly to Vin's post.

He had tweeted on Friday, "My goal from day 1 was to come in and create an exciting/fun character for the fans, elevate the franchise and build it out. #HobbsShaw2019."