Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Just Received the Cutest New Puppy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just made their family bigger by one with the adoption of a bulldog puppy.

The supermodel shared an image of her one-year-old daughter Luna and their furry new friend named Pepper getting to know each other on Instagram.

Clearly the little ones are getting on well with Teigen captioning the photo, "What happens at Lip Sync Battle does not always stay at Lip Sync Battle. @caseypattersontv @llcoolj."

The adorable puppy will be joining Pippa and Buddy in the Legend household and our hopes are high that the bulldog will be very happy in the pet friendly home, as even Luna takes part in caring for her furry friends.