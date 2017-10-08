An Investigation Into Matt Damon's Image: How He Manages to Keep His Life Running So Smoothly as His Fellow Stars Stumble

Spoiler alert: Matt Damon just may be that great.

Though admittedly no one can know what truly lurks in the hearts of men, other than the Shadow, it's been awhile now and there isn't any juicy Damon dirt to sift through. So, it's best just to focus on what we've got, which is a big, cushy pile of goodness.

Now about 25 years into his firing-on-all-cylinders career, the Oscar-nominated actor and Oscar-winning screenwriter has continued to shine where so many of the stars he rose through the ranks of Hollywood with have stumbled—in the personal department.

A few obvious things have contributed to his status as a 99-percent scandal-free celebrity (you have to have never spoken out loud to not make any negative headlines), a lot of which—along with that preternaturally youthful face he's still sporting at 46—can be ascribed to a combination of fate and luck. But word on the street is that he really is a stand-up husband, father, humanitarian and movie star, meaning he actually meets the fates halfway by bringing admirable behavior to the table.

Who is this guy?