Today's Savannah Guthrie Covers Parents Magazine With the "Loves of My Life"

Bringing your kids to work day has never looked more fun.

When Savannah Guthrie was asked to appear on the cover of the November issue of Parents Magazine, her two children couldn't pass the opportunity to join in on the photo shoot.

While posing in a Lela Rose dress, the Today show co-host smiled bright for the camera as she held onto her son Charley. As for Vale, she stole the show while displaying her adorable curls and looking directly into the camera.

"I can't thank @parents magazine enough for the thrill of posing with the loves of my life!" Savannah shared on Instagram. "And the final product."

Jenna Bush Hager was quick to call the mother of two a "beauty" while Hoda Kotb enthusiastically wrote, "Niiicccceeee mama!"