5 Times the Once Upon a Time's Season 7 Premiere Totally Surprised Us

3. A Cheeky Alice: We didn't know what to expect out of relative TV newcomer Rose Reynolds and her new version of Alice (the role was previously played by Sophie Lowe in the failed spinoff Once Upon a Time in Wonderland), but we were blown away by how fun and unpredictable she turned out to be. She's got a connection to Rumplestiltskin in both the Enchanted Forest and Hyperion Heights. She's something of a cat burglar (we think). And she's not too keen on her Wonderland connection. "You have a one-way trip and it's all anyone knows about you," she shouted at Henry as she tried to keep him from interfering in a story that wasn't his. Too earlier to declare her our new fave?

4. A Golden Reveal: We still don't know what we should be calling him, but if you thought Rumple/Gold/Whoever (Robert Carlyle) was simply part of Hyperion Heights criminal syndicate, as his first appearance in the episode seemed to indicate, you're not alone. But no, in the final moments of the episode, Rogers learned the villainous Victoria Belfrey (Lady Tremaine's alter ego, played by Gabrielle Anwar) had him promoted to detective. His new partner? Rumple, of course. This is going to be good!

5. A Curse, of Course: Unlike curses past, where it was pretty clear who set them into motion from the jump, we're still in the dark on how or why our heroes are currently toiling away in Hyperion Heights with no memory of their magical lives. But Henry's actions in the Enchanted Forest has us wondering if he might be to blame. Our evidence? First, that warning from Alice as she tried to convince him to leave: "When it's not your story, bad things happen." Second, his decision to abandon his one opportunity to return home to see Operation Glass Slipper through. Could his smitten feelings for the feisty Cinderella (Dania Ramirez) have doomed them all to their current misery? We'll see...