Watch "Belligerent" Scott Disick Freak Out at Kourtney Kardashian Over Another Man on KUWTK

Jealous much?

Scott Disick is not happy that Kourtney Kardashian is dating again. On tonight's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott explodes on Kourtney after she went on a date.

"Last night I went to dinner with a guy and was photographed and I just felt like I should give Scott a heads up out of respect, even though he hasn't done the same to me in the past," Kourt explains after calling Scott. "But the photos never ended up coming out in the end so it was pretty much all for nothing."

Cut to Kourtney on the phone with Scott during a workout with Khloe Kardashian. Scott can be heard screaming obscenities like "f--k" at Kourtney. 

"He's screaming at the top of his lungs," a shocked Khloe says. "Is he drunk right now?"

"He sounds like it," Kourtney says. "That is belligerent Scott," Khloe adds.

Kourtney tells Khloe, "I go, ‘You wouldn't even give me a warning. I'm just giving you a heads up, should I not do that?' And I'm like, ‘Next time I won't,' and he's like, ‘There's gonna be a next time?!'" Yikes!

Watch the recap video above to see what else went down on tonight's KUWTK, including Kim Kardashian's meltdown and Kourtney partying so hard she pukes in bed!

