Darnell Nicole Gets Some Shocking News About Her New Beau in WAGS Miami Sneak Peek: ''That is Somebody I Used to Smash!''

Someone just broke girl code! 

On this week's episode of WAGS Miami, Darnell Nicole may have finally found happiness with her new boo Darnell Dockett. Unfortunately, it turns out that someone else had a turn first. 

"I have fun with him. He makes me laugh. His sense of humor is hilarious," Darnell reveals to Hencha Voigt. "I'm open to see where it's going. I'm not putting too much pressure on what it is at all but it's fun." Before she says too much, Hencha has some news that may sway her decision. 

WAGS Miami Bachelorette Party This Sunday

"I told Metisha, 'Darnell is finally dating someone that she really likes, his name is Darnell Dockett,'" Hencha shared with Darnell. "She was like, ‘Hencha, that is somebody I used to smash.'" Talk about awkward. 

"I was like, ‘You're not going to tell her? Because she's your friend, right?' and she's like, ‘Yeah but I feel like she should of told me.' And I'm like, ‘How is she supposed to know? You're not gonna tell her?'" Hencha reveals. We sense a friendship storm is brewing! 

Watch the clip above to see the shocking reveal! 

