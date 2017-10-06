Kayla Cox Shares a Shocking Secret With Faven Liuget on WAGS Miami: "What She Told Me is Crazy As F--k!"

Could this be the end?

On this week's episode of WAGS Miami, Kayla Cox and Faven Liuget are finally on good terms after squashing the drama and Kayla feels close enough to let Faven in on a major life secret.

"Eric and I are separating," Kayla reveals. "We're kind of in a trying time. We met when I was 18 years old and I'm growing into a different person." After her bombshell reveal, Faven is reasonably stunned by the announcement.