Calm Down, Beliebers: Justin Bieber and Paola Paulin Aren't Exclusively Dating Just Yet

Wherever Justin Bieber and his female friends go, romance rumors follow.

Such is the case for the "Baby" singer and Paola Paulin who have been spotted together on multiple occasions in recent weeks.

So is the Grammy winner officially off the market?

"Justin and Paola are dating, but nothing is exclusive," a source shared with E! News. "They have recently been seeing each other more often. She wants a relationship but he is taking his time on getting to know her."

According to our insider, their personalities are very compatible and they laugh all the time when they are together. The model has made such a good impression on Justin that he's already introduced Paola to some of his friends as well.