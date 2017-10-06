Game of Thrones Stars' Romances Outside of Westeros

Kayla Cox Shares a Shocking Secret With Faven Liuget on WAGS Miami: "What She Told Me is Crazy As F--k!"
OK, so Jon Snow is engaged to his Wildling lover Ygritte—yes, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are a real-life couple and they're really getting married.
So if the Winterfell hottie is taken, what about the other Game of Thrones hunks? Thirsting for Jaime Lannister? Or Daario Naharis? Or Khal Drogo (may be RIP)? Too bad.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime, has been married to Greenlandic actress and singer Nukâka since 1998. They have two daughters together.
Michiel Huisman, aka Game of Thrones' Daario Naharis, is married to Dutch actress Tara Elders, with whom he shares a daughter.
Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo, and wife and actress Lisa Bonet will celebrate their 10-year anniversary this November. They share a son and daughter and he is also the stepfather to her and ex Lenny Kravitz's daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz.
Sorry Tormund; Brienne of Tarth is dating the fashion designer.
Kristofer Hivju, aka Tormund Giantsbane, is married to wife Gry Molvær Hivju.
A girl has a boyfriend: Arya Stark and her beau made their red carpet debut at the season seven premiere of Game of Thrones this past July.
Sansa Stark has been dating Joe Jonas since December 2016.
The actor who plays Jaime's brother Tyrion Lannister has been married to theater director Erica Schmidt since 2005. They have a daughter and it was reported in March 2017 that they are expecting their second child.
Even Ramsay Bolton leads a normal life of love; The actor has been with his girlfriend for at least four years.
Peter "Littlefinger" Baelish is dating singer Camille O'Sullivan. He has a son and daughters with ex-wife Olivia O'Flanagan.
Margaery Tyrell has been engaged to the director since 2011.
The Red Woman and her partner share a son together.
The actor, who played Eddard "Ned" Stark in season one, married wife No. 5 this past June. He has three daughters from two previous marriages.
Other Game of Thrones stars are also in committed relationships. The list includes Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Aidan Gillen (Peter "Littlefinger" Baelish), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark).