Comedian Ralphie May Dead at 45

Comedian Ralphie May died Friday morning after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 45.

"Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had cancelled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover," his rep said in a statement to E! News. "Earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered, cause of death is cardiac arrest."

The funny man is survived by his wife Lahna Turner and children April June May and August James May.

Back in 2003, Ralphie received a huge break when he appeared on the NBC reality competition show Last Comic Standing.

He finished in second place during the first season. Ralphie would later receive comedy specials on Comedy Central including Girth of a Nation and Too Big to Ignore. He also tapped specials on Netflix such as Unruly and Imperfectly Yours.