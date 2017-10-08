WAGS Miami Season Finale Recap: Ashley Nicole Marries Philip Wheeler as Kayla Cox Announces Her Separation

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Wheeler!

Ashley Nicole Roberts' dreams finally came true as she married fiancé Philip Wheeler in front of their closest friends and family in tonight's two-part season finale of WAGS Miami.

"This moment was magical, it was perfect," she said, later adding, "I do feel like I have an invisible crown on because I'm a wife now. Being a married WAG, I couldn't possibly be anymore happy."

However, Ashley's blissful day was almost overshadowed by her ongoing feud with Philip's mom, Phyllis. What was supposed to be a relaxing pre-wedding spa day, quickly turned ugly and explosive after the mother of the groom suggested that her grandson felt "abandoned" by his parents.