Giuliana Rancic Opens Up About Life After Breast Cancer: "I'm Just So Fortunate"

Kayla Cox Shares a Shocking Secret With Faven Liuget on WAGS Miami: "What She Told Me is Crazy As F--k!"
Giuliana Rancic is working hard to help women battling breast cancer.
The Live From the Red Carpet host and breast cancer survivor attended The Pink Agenda's 10th Annual Gala on Thursday and talked to E! News about what the organization means to her. The organization raises money and awareness for breast cancer research and care, a cause very close to Rancic's heart.
"We partnered with The Pink Agenda a few years ago, my organization is called Fab-U-Wish and we grant wishes to women going through breast cancer," Rancic told us. "The Pink Agenda is all about raising money for research and getting young people involved in giving back and raising money for breast cancer research."
Rancic continued, "And I just think we've had a great partnership, we've fulfilled so many wishes, incredible wishes."
Back in Oct. 2011, Rancic revealed her battle with breast cancer and that December had a double mastectomy. Now, Rancic is about to celebrate her six-year milestone.
"So I am lucky enough to have celebrate my five-year milestone this past December, so it's almost six years which is pretty incredible," Rancic said. "I'm just so fortunate. So I do you know every few months, I go in and get checked, make sure everything's OK. So knock on wood, I have great doctors, everything's been good. And so now I just really focus on staying healthy, staying upbeat, so I can get back and help other women who are going through what I was going through five years ago."
Rancic was also joined by her husband Bill Rancic on the red carpet and the couple opened up about their relationship and 10-year anniversary! Take a look at the videos above to see Giuliana talk about her health and her relationship with Bill!