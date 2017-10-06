Why Bella Thorne Dates More Men Than Women

Bella Thorne is looking for love, but she has a harder time finding it with women versus men.

In a recent interview with StyleCaster, the actress opened up about the struggles she's faced trying to date women.

"It's so hard," the former Disney star said about pursuing women. "I can't tell if a girl is trying to be best friends with me or if she wants to get with me or if she just wants social media followers."

Thorne told the media outlet that women can be "very flirtatious," which can make it difficult to determine their intentions.

"I don't want to make a move, and then you be like, ‘Whoa, girl. Not what I was thinking, I don't roll that way.' Then it's so awkward," she told StyleCaster. "So I end up usually dating more guys, because with guys, I know if a guy's hitting me up. They're not just texting me to be my bestie. I know they want something, of some sort."