Little Richard Calls Same-Sex Relationships ''Unnatural Affections'' Years After Coming Out as Gay

Ben Rose/WireImage for NARAS
Kayla Cox Shares a Shocking Secret With Faven Liuget on WAGS Miami: "What She Told Me is Crazy As F--k!"
Ben Rose/WireImage for NARAS
Little Richard has a new perspective on sexuality, and it widely differs from what he's disclosed in the past.
The 84-year-old rock and roll pioneer recently gave a rare interview to Christian-oriented programming Three Angels Broadcasting Network, simultaneously touching on his faith and repudiating homosexuality as "unnatural."
"When I first come in show business they wanted you to look like everybody but yourself," Richard said. "And, anybody that comes in show business they gone say you gay or straight... God made men, men and women, women."
The "Tutti Frutti" singer continued, "You've got to live the way God wants you to live... He can save you."
In 1995, Little Richard (real name Richard Wayne Penniman) told Penthouse," I've been gay all my life and I know God is a God of love, not of hate." Years prior, he stirred controversy for calling same-sex relationships "unnatural" and "contagious."
Decades later, it appears Little Richard is once again singing a different tune.
"You know, all these things," he continued, "So much unnatural affection. So much of people just doing everything and don't think about God. Don't want no parts of him."
More recently in a 2012 GQ interview, Richard candidly discussed partaking in orgies with both men and women while also describing himself as "omnisexual." In his words, "We are all both male and female. Sex to me is like a smorgasbord. Whatever I feel like, I go for."
Little Richard concluded on the matter with Three Angels Broadcasting, "Regardless of whatever you are, He loves you. I don't care what you are. He loves you and He can save you. All you've got to do is say, 'Lord, take me as I am. I'm a sinner.' But we all have sinned and come short of the glory of God."
"I don't want to sing rock and roll no more," he said. "I want to be holy like Jesus."