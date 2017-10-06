Blade Runner 2049 Review Roundup: Is This One of Harrison Ford's Best Films?

4. The BBC's Caryn James gaves Blade Runner 2049 four out of five stars.

"Ford doesn't enliven the film for nostalgic reasons," she wrote. "He brings fierce, potent energy to the role, capturing Deckard's suspicion of K, protectiveness about his past, and will to survive. In a career of iconic roles, this is among his best."

"Ford also energizes Gosling's performance," she continued. "First tangling verbally, then with their fists, and eventually swerving into the film's huge revelations, they call on every bit of their movie-star charisma, not in a tacky Oscar-baiting way but as actors who know how to hold a screen."

Not everyone was impressed.

5. Forbes contributor Scott Mendelson called Blade Runner 2049 an "overlong, underwhelming sequel."

"Blade Runner 2049 takes forever to go nowhere special. The picture, filled with intriguing sights, low-key performances and a few interesting ideas, is drawn out to the point of self-parody," he wrote. "If you thought Ridley Scott's original was a genre masterpiece, you'll find much to appreciate here. But if you're like me (and Roger Ebert, for what it's worth) and think the first film offers a barebones story and paper-thin characters, you'll be disappointed that the extra money and extra running time merely means a more drawn-out mystery with little urgency or momentum."

He did praise Ford's acting.

"While Harrison Ford doesn't have a ton of screen time, he gives another soulful performance," he wrote. "He is seemingly willing to spend his remaining years revisiting his cinematic icons in mourning for the future they didn't get."