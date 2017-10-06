Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan Reach Living Agreement in Restraining Order Case

According to court documents obtained by E! News last month, on Sept. 18, the former Hills star obtained a domestic violence restraining order from her husband of 10 months, Bohan. The documents show that Patridge sought protection for herself and the duo's 1-year-old daughter Kirra Max. Two days later, Patridge filed for divorce.

On Sept. 21, Patridge's rep told E! News, "Audrina's number one priority is her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time." In the court documents, Patridge said that Bohan "has become increasingly possessive, angry, agitated and jealous" of her work and travel schedule.

The next day, E! News confirmed that a request for modification was filed by Partridge and a response by Bohan was filed in the consolidated domestic violence case.

In Patridge's filing she stated, "On September 18, 2017 this court granted me a temporary restraining order, including orders that Respondent stay at least 100 yards away from my home, work, vehicle, etc. However the court did not grant an order Respondent move out of my real property."

Patridge said she has "owned this property" since prior to their marriage and that she Bohan have a prenup which states that the house "is my separate property" and that Bohan "shall not acquire any interest in my real or personal property."