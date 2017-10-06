Emma Roberts' Customized Denim Jacket Can Be Yours, No DIY Needed

BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images





Emma Roberts

The customized trend is not letting up, especially when it comes to denim jackets. We've see it on Gigi Hadid, Beyoncé, heck, even Blue Ivy. When you don't have time to break out the glue gun or stitch machine, do as Emma Roberts and a slew of celebs and just buy your personalized topper off the Internet. At the following online retailers, you can swap out patches and pins or add a customization at checkout. We love how Emma's Madewell jacket features her initials above the right pocket, but don't you think yours should be there instead?