Emma Roberts' Customized Denim Jacket Can Be Yours, No DIY Needed

Let's be real: We don't all have DIY skills.
Some of us might be allergic to glue sticks, while others are just simply too darn lazy to do things themselves. So when it comes to the celeb-loved customized denim trend, what's a style savant to do? Well, if you're Emma Roberts, you turn to Madewell for your personalized jean jacket. The fashion brand allows customization on their denim goods for a minimal additional charge. The best part? You can do it all before you virtually checkout.
Madewell isn't the only retailer to offer this service either. It turns out that finding online stores that offer quality denim, along with an option to make it truly your own, can be just as difficult to find as embroidering your name across your jacket. Luckily, we did the work for you. It may cost you more, but think about all that time you're saving! Keep scrolling for more ways to upgrade your denim swag.
BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The customized trend is not letting up, especially when it comes to denim jackets. We've see it on Gigi Hadid, Beyoncé, heck, even Blue Ivy. When you don't have time to break out the glue gun or stitch machine, do as Emma Roberts and a slew of celebs and just buy your personalized topper off the Internet. At the following online retailers, you can swap out patches and pins or add a customization at checkout. We love how Emma's Madewell jacket features her initials above the right pocket, but don't you think yours should be there instead?
For an additional $10, you can get up to nine letters embroidered onto the jacket, just like Emma Roberts, Jordana Brewster, Diane Kruger, Kiernan Shipka and other celebs loving this service from the brand.
Khloe Kardashian's denim brand offers edgy monogrammed insets, emphasized by studs, on her jean jackets. The only downside? There are only select letters available.
Mesh Letter Denim Jacket, $269
Say it loud and proud—as long as its 10 characters max—on this oversize jacket from Rails. This personalized detail is more of a patch (think: old varsity jacket) rather than stitched lettering, but expect it to stay on forever. The quality is that good.
For those with more subtle taste, bank on a few pins, rather than full monograms, to make your jacket look different. This jacket comes with seven small pins to adorn the dark denim...should you want to change things up.
Pick up to six different patches to update this classic topper. Just put it in a note before you checkout! More of an embroidery lover? No problem, they offer that, too.
The Classic, $159
Personalize this oversize baby by adding embroidery either above the two pockets, at the bottom hem, cuffs or on the collar. Keep in mind: You will have text restrictions.
