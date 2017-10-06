Grey's Anatomy Spinoff Adds 4 Actors to Cast

The Grey's Anatomy spinoff continues to take shape.

Nearly a month after it was revealed that flagship series star Jason George would be jumping ship and joining the still-untitled series, E! News has confirmed that a quartet of actors have been hired to round out the cast, which also includes Rosewood alum Jaina Lee Ortiz. Joining the pair in the Seattle firehouse-based spinoff are Aquarius alum Grey Damon, Hamilton star Okieriete Onaodowan, Too Close to Home actress Danielle Savre and Marvel's Iron Fist alum Barrett Doss. True to Shondaland form, little is known about their characters as of press time, but we do have some names, at least!

Damon will be playing Lieutenant Jack, with Onaodowan playing Dean, Savre playing Maya and Doss playing Victoria.

Deadline first reported the news.