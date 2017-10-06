Meet Chic! Riverdale Casts Hart Denton as Betty's Brother

There's a new Cooper in town. E! News has confirmed Riverdale cast newcomer Hart Denton as Chic, the long lost brother of Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart).

Denton will recur on the CW drama in season two, debuting midway through the upcoming season, according to TVLine. Denton's other acting credits include an episode of Fox's Lethal Weapon and the Molly Shannon movie Fun Mom Dinner.

Chic's existence was only revealed in the season one finale when Alice (Mädchen Amick) confessed she gave up a baby for adoption in high school.