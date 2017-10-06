Kim Cattrall Tells Sex and the City Fan It's Time to Move On

Kim Cattrall is moving on from Sex and the City amid drama surrounding the now-axed third film.

The 61-year-old actress recently spoke out about about not wanting to return for a sequel, which has disappointed many fans. She had played Samantha Jones on the HBO series and the first two films.

"@KimCattrall So I've seen you doing interviews on ageism yet I see you on insta saying you too old to play Samantha? I'm so confused!" wrote user @lovelifejokes, aka Josh.

"Josh, I've played 'SAM' for 20 years. Am moving on & so should you. Try my show on ," Cattrall replied early Friday.

Warner Bros. Pictures had planned to make Sex and the City 3 but reportedly canceled it after it emerged that Cattrall would not be participating, according to DailyMailTV. She recently responded to a report that claimed she had made demands the studio did not agree to meet. She later said on Twitter that  "The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016."

The studio has not commented on the controversy.

In a recent interview, Cattrall also compared the drama over her refusal to participate to a "toxic relationship."

Former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parkerand Kristin Davis have both expressed disappointment over the cancellation of the movie, while fellow former co-star Willie Garson also weighed in.

"Dear fans, because I'm 'toxic', I'm going to negotiate a contract for 6 months, not come to terms, then say I never wanted to do it anyway," he tweeted on Wednesday.

