Kim Cattrall Tells Sex and the City Fan It's Time to Move On

Kim Cattrall is moving on from Sex and the City amid drama surrounding the now-axed third film.

The 61-year-old actress recently spoke out about about not wanting to return for a sequel, which has disappointed many fans. She had played Samantha Jones on the HBO series and the first two films.

"@KimCattrall So I've seen you doing interviews on ageism yet I see you on insta saying you too old to play Samantha? I'm so confused!" wrote user @lovelifejokes, aka Josh.