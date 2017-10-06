Fantastic Beasts Sequel Adds Jessica Williams to the Cast

Fans will also get to see Brontis Jodorowsky as alchemist Nicolas Flamel, a character first mentioned in Rowling's debut novel, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Addtionally, Derek Riddell has been cast as Torquil Travers and Poppy Corby-Tuech has been cast as Rosier; their characters' surnames belong to Death Eaters who served Voldemort in the Harry Potter series.

In April, Jude Law joined the ensemble as Albus Dumbledore.

Here's a who's who guide to the untitled sequel: