Kit Harington Reveals He Botched His Proposal to Rose Leslie: "I Blew My Load Early"

Kit Harington got a little too excited about proposing to Rose Leslie.
The former Game of Thrones co-stars recently got engaged and now Harington is dishing to The Jonathan Ross Show about how he popped the question "a bit early."
The actor shared, "I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early. Sorry that's a really bad expression!"
Harington, realizing what he just said, then explained, "What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load." LOL.
The actor also revealed on the talk show that he wants all of the Game of Thrones cast at his wedding and even called up a producer of the show to make sure everyone's filming schedule allowed them to be there.
"I rang him up and I said, 'I'm getting married and it's your fault actually,'" Harington recalled. "I was like, 'You need to factor in a Game Of Thrones wedding by the way. They [the cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down!'"
Dan Wooller/REX/Shutterstock
But don't expect the couple to have a Game of Thrones-themed wedding. "No. There is absolutely no chance of me convincing her of that," Harington said on the show.
And Harington better be careful about his next April Fools' Day joke or his relationship might be over. One year, Harington had a model of his head in his fridge and Leslie was not laughing when she found it.
"My family does April Fools. Her family doesn't do April Fools," Harington explained. "She didn't know the date and after that she was in tears. And I was there going, 'April Fools!'"
The actor continued, "It didn't go down well...When my laughing died down, it took some making up...She pretty much told me if I did it ever again that would be it. And I think that's marriage included."