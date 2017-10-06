Jen Bunney Is the Godmother of Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Baby and We Can’t Handle This Hills Throwback

Instagram
Just days after Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their baby boy Gunner Stone, the new mom revealed her son's godmother on Instagram—and it looks like she kept the honor within The Hills family.
The godmother is none other than blast-from-the-past Jen Bunney.
"Cheers! I have one of Gunner's godmothers here, Jen Bunney," Montag said in a video via Instagram Stories.
"We're celebrating Gunner," Bunney said raising a wine glass. "He's the best baby ever. We love him so much. "
For those of you don't remember the infamous Bunney, she was childhood friends with Hills star Lauren Conrad and appeared on MTV's Laguna Beach and The Hills, where she became friends with Montag. Bunney caused a bit of drama on The Hills when she supposedly hooked up with Conrad's on-again-off-again romance Brody Jenner. Although, multiple sources say the hookup never happened (see here and here). Still, the show suggested that it caused drama between Bunney and Conrad and that Montag actually encouraged the hookup.
Don't you miss this show?
It seems as though Bunney and Montag's friendship has stayed strong throughout the years. In 2014, Speidi celebrated a major milestone with Bunney and attended her wedding. The Hills alum wed Taylor Dunphy at the Trump National Golf Club in Palos Verdes, Calif.
Montag and Pratt welcomed their little bundle of joy Sunday, Oct. 1 at 3:06 p.m. The newborn weighed 6 lbs., 12 oz.,and measured 19 inches long.
"Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon," the couple's rep told E! New at the time. The rep also said that the baby has blond hair and blue eyes.
