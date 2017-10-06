Ryan Gosling's Tribute to His Dog George Will Wreck You

Could we love Ryan Gosling any more? Turns out that on top of being insanely handsome and talented, he also has a sweet spot for animals, and for one furry friend in particular.
The Notebook and La La Land actor went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, where he told Ellen DeGeneres about his recent life transition of losing his best pal. Gosling's dog, George, was 17 years old and passed away in December. Still wearing George's tags around his neck, Gosling described him as "a good friend to me." Last week, he wore a shirt that paid tribute to George in his former glory while hosting Saturday Night Live.
Gosling fondly remembered how George was with him for almost every film he's every been a part of, even traveling with him to each set.
Apparently George was more gentleman than dog. Gosling told DeGeneres about one time when he took his pooch to a restaurant and one of his friends excused themselves for a moment. George took the opportunity to hop up in the free seat at the table to join in the dinner party. According to Gosling, "I think he felt like being a dog was beneath him."
Gosling did admit that recently, his furry friend wasn't the youngest dog on the block. He joked that what George really looked like was "an aging rock star. He was sort of skinny-fat, had big hair and no teeth, open sores—but still sexy."
DeGeneres, who owns three dogs herself, encouraged Gosling to get a new dog now that some time has passed. Gosling insisted that George's loss is still too close to him, and his two young daughters with partner Eva Mendes keep him busy enough at the moment. Might he ever reconsider?
"We'll see," he teased.
Gosling's newest film, Blade Runner 2049, is in theaters today.