Ryan Gosling's Tribute to His Dog George Will Wreck You

Could we love Ryan Gosling any more? Turns out that on top of being insanely handsome and talented, he also has a sweet spot for animals, and for one furry friend in particular.

The Notebook and La La Land actor went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, where he told Ellen DeGeneres about his recent life transition of losing his best pal. Gosling's dog, George, was 17 years old and passed away in December. Still wearing George's tags around his neck, Gosling described him as "a good friend to me." Last week, he wore a shirt that paid tribute to George in his former glory while hosting Saturday Night Live.

Gosling fondly remembered how George was with him for almost every film he's every been a part of, even traveling with him to each set.