Aaron Carter Leaves Rehab Earlier Than Expected—Find Out Why

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Aaron Carter is heading home.
After entering a treatment center in September to work on his health and wellness, the "I Want Candy" singer is leaving the facility and heading home to Florida, E! News has learned.
"Aaron has left the facility where he has been working on his wellness," his rep Steve Honig stated. "Several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate in person attention. He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working toward being the best possible person."
Carter's rep did not disclose further details regarding his client's "legal and personal matters."
Upon entering the treatment center, Carter released the following the statement on Twitter:
"My loved ones, I would like to tell all of you that I will be disappearing for a while to work on myself. I would also like to announce that I am releasing a gift to you on Oct. 27. In time for Halloween, a new version of 'I Want Candy.' 4 weeks later, I will be releasing my first single from my new album, LOVE," he wrote. "I'll see you soon looking amazing and ready to play all my new songs LIVE. Most importantly, my stressors haven't subsided with family and this year has been crazy and I need some time off from all of it."
Honig had also released the following statement at the time:
"Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness. He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before."
We wish Carter the best.