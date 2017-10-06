PSA: Isla Fisher Wants You to Know That She Is Not Amy Adams

Attention, everyone!

Isla Fisher and Amy Adams are not the same person. The Keeping Up With the Joneses actress made this perfectly clear in a public service announcement on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

While there is a physical resemblance between the two actresses, Fisher highlighted some key differentiators between her and the Arrival actress in a PSA video, including the following:

Their hair color: "Amy Adams has auburn red; my hair is light auburn red."

Their role in Nocturnal Animals: "Amy Adams played Susan in Nocturnal Animals. I played Laura in Nocturnal Animals."

Their Oscar nomination count: "Amy Adams has five Oscar nominations. I am a member of SAG."

But even Fisher mixes up Hollywood's red-haired stars.

"Amy Adams played Maya in Zero Dark Thirty. Oh wait, no, that was Jessica Chastain," she said. "OK, maybe it's a little hard to tell us apart."