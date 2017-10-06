Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus Remember Tom Petty With "Wildflowers" Cover

Miley Cyrus honored Tom Petty's legacy on The Tonight Show Thursday.

Petty died Monday after going into cardiac arrest; the singer-songwriter was 66 years old. As Miley said on The Howard Stern Show Wednesday, "It's just really hard for me, watching those people that I grew up with leaving." She sang a cover of "Wildflowers," telling Howard Stern, "The reason why I chose this song is because it's hopeful—it's hopeful rather than mourning."

Miley performed the song again on Jimmy Fallon's late-night show, this time backed by her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. "You ready, dad?" Miley asked Billy Ray before singing the final refrain.