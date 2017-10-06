Country Music's "It" Couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Announce Their First Album Together and Debut New Music Video

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw
Listen up, country music fans!
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw will release their first-ever album together, The Rest of Our Life, on Nov. 17. The two Grammy-winning artists announced the news on Oct. 6, their 21st wedding anniversary.
The new album contains 11 songs, and country's "It" couple has already given fans a small sampling of their new music. In addition to announcing the new album, McGraw and Hill dropped their new single "The Rest of Our Life" along with a corresponding music video. But if you want to see the music video, you need to watch soon. It's available only on Amazon Music Unlimited for the next 48 hours.
In case you don't have time to watch it (although, you should definitely make it a priority), the music video features Hill and McGraw arguing in a corn field and in the back of their car. Fed up, Hill storms off in the rain and heads to a bar. But fear not! McGraw chases after his leading lady and the two work things out, leaving the bar hand in hand.
"The Rest of Our Life" is also available on streaming services and for download with digital pre-orders.
Hill and McGraw recruited some famous help for the song. The song was written by the one and only Ed Sheeran along with Amy Wadge, Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac.
In addition to "The Rest of Our Life," the album contains the CMA Award-nominated hit "Speak to a Girl," which the couple debuted back in June.
Both singers announced the news on social media.
"It's hard to believe our first album together is going to be here Nov. 17th!" the "Breathe" singer wrote alongside a video on Instagram. "Our new single, ‘The Rest Of Our Life' is out today, as well as the video. We can't wait to share this record with you!"
The "Humble and Kind" singer also wrote "We appreciate all our fans and thank you for being a part of our journey!" in part of his post.
Hill and McGraw have experienced a lot of success over the years as solo artists. Hill has received 17 Grammy nominations and five wins, including Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "Cry" and "Breathe" and Best Country Album for the album Breathe. McGraw has received 20 Grammy nominations and three wins, including Best Male Country Vocal Performance for "Live Like You Were Dying."
However, if their past collaborations are any indication, we're sure The Rest of Our Life will be a hit. The two won Best Country Collaboration With Vocals for the songs "Like We Never Loved At All" and "Let's Make Love."
It's been a busy time for the husband and wife team. The country stars have been touring on their Tim and Faith Soul2Soul Tour, which will be airing on Showtime on Nov. 17.
We can't wait to hear the new album this November.
In the meantime, "I like it. I love it. I want some more of it."