Sam Smith Announces The Thrill of It All Album and Tour

What a thrill!

Sam Smith announced Friday that his sophomore album, The Thrill of It All, will be released Nov. 3 via Capitol Records. Fans can pre-order his music on his official website, and they will instantly receive the new track "Pray," in addition to the lead single, "Too Good at Goodbyes."

The Thrill of It All includes 10 new songs: "Too Good at Goodbyes," "Say It First," "One Last Song," "Midnight Train," "Burning," "Him," "Baby, You Make Me Crazy," "No Peace (feat. YEBBA)," "Palace" and "Pray." The U.S. deluxe edition includes four additional tracks: "Nothing Left for You," "The Thrill of It All," "Scars" and "One Day at a Time." He worked with longtime collaborator Jimmy Napes, as well as Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Malay, Stargate and Timbaland.