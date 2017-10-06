Sam Smith Announces The Thrill of It All Album and Tour

What a thrill!

Sam Smith announced Friday that his sophomore album, The Thrill of It All, will be released Nov. 3 via Capitol Records. Fans can pre-order his music on his official website, and they will instantly receive the new track "Pray," in addition to the lead single, "Too Good at Goodbyes."

The Thrill of It All includes 10 new songs: "Too Good at Goodbyes," "Say It First," "One Last Song," "Midnight Train," "Burning," "Him," "Baby, You Make Me Crazy," "No Peace (feat. YEBBA)," "Palace" and "Pray." The U.S. deluxe edition includes four additional tracks: "Nothing Left for You," "The Thrill of It All," "Scars" and "One Day at a Time." He worked with longtime collaborator Jimmy Napes, as well as Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Malay, Stargate and Timbaland.

Sam Smith, The Thrill of It All

Capitol Records

Smith also announced the North American dates for The Thrill of It All arena tour.

A 24-hour ticket pre-sale for fans will begin Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. local time via his official website; the general public can purchase tickets Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans who buy their tickets online will get a copy of his new album, a follow-up to the Grammy-winning In the Lonely Hour.

Here is the complete list of tour dates:

6/18/18 — Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON

6/19/18 — Bell Centre in Montreal, QC

6/22/18 — Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

6/23/18 — Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH

6/26/18 — TD Garden in Boston, MA

6/27/18 — Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

6/29/18 — Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

7/3/18 — Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

7/4/18 — Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

7/6/18 — Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

7/7/18 — Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

7/10/18 — Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, GA

7/11/18 — Amway Center in Orlando, FL

7/13/18 — Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL

7/14/18 — American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL

7/17/18 — Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA

7/18/18 — Toyota Center in Houston, TX

7/20/18 — American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX

7/21/18 — Frank Erwin Center in Austin, TX

7/25/18 — Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, MEX

7/27/18 — Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City, MEX

8/14/18 — Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN

8/15/18 — United Center in Chicago, IL

8/17/18 — Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO

8/18/18 — Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO

8/21/18 — Pepsi Center in Denver, CO

8/22/18 — Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, UT

8/24/18 — Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA

8/28/18 — STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA

8/29/18 — STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA

8/31/18 — Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ

9/1/18 — Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, CA

9/4/18 — Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA

9/5/18 — SAP Center in San Jose, CA

9/7/18 — Moda Center in Portland, OR

9/8/18 — KeyArena in Seattle, WA

9/10/18 — Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC

9/12/18 — Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB

9/13/18 — Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB

Smith will next perform Oct. 7 as the musical guest on NBC's Saturday Night Live.

