Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Star-Studded "Almost Like Praying" to Benefit Puerto Rico

And it seems that Miranda didn't have too much of a problem getting some big names on the track, like the "Despacito" singer who didn't even ask questions, he just said yes.

"Here's @LuisFonsi's response to my asking him to be on this song via DM. We'd never met. He hadn't heard the song. #AlmostLikePraying," the star tweeted.

And just like that some of the biggest names in Latin Music joined their voices to help aid the island of Puerto Rico and its victims of Hurricane Maria.

All proceeds from the song go to hispanicfederation.org.