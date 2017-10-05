10 Things We Learned From Kristen Bell's Honest Reddit AMA

There's a whole lot to love about Kristen Bell.

Sure, she has a wonderful family that includes husband Dax Shepard and two beautiful kids. There's also her hilarious NBC comedy The Good Place with Ted Danson.

But sometimes, it's the little things that make a Hollywood star that much cooler than the rest. On Thursday, Kristen took time out of her busy schedule to answer fans and strangers' burning questions in a Reddit AMA. Dare we say we learned a whole lot of fun facts.

From celebrity crushes to eating habits, Kristen kept things honest and hilarious. If she could kiss any guy in Hollywood right now, comedian Hasan Minhaj is the lucky man. As for her favorite vegetarian or vegan food, it would definitely be "peas in any form." Who knew?!

We scrolled through and compiled some more interesting tidbits from Kristen below. Take a look for yourself.