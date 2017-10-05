Scandal's Katie Lowes and Husband Adam Shapiro Welcome Son Albee

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kristen Bell

10 Things We Learned From Kristen Bell's Honest Reddit AMA

Jackie Chan Teases Plans for "Rush Hour 4" Film

Scandal, Bellamy Young, Kerry Washington

Scandal's Final Season Premiere Is Here to Remind You to Never Question Olivia Pope's Authority

Katie Lowes, Adam Shapiro

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

TGIT! Katie Lowes is officially a mama. 

The actress announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy named Albee Shapiro, with hubby Adam Shapiro on social media Thursday. The wonderful news came just in time for the season premiere of Scandal, which little Albee is apparently already a huge fan of. 

"Baby's‪ ‬first #Scandal Thursday‪!‬" Lowes captioned an adorable snapshot featuring her son's feet and other Olivia Pop staples including popcorn and a glass of wine. "@shappyshaps and‪ ‬I‪ ‬are thrilled to welcome Albee Shapiro to our family! We're happy & healthy! #BabyGladiator"

And to make matters even more aww-worthy, Katie and Adam let their newborn "live tweet" the episode along with the cast, which as expected, turned out to be mostly gibberish

A post shared by Katie Lowes (@ktqlowes) on

Photos

Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

Lowes announced her pregnancy back in May during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She said of Scandal boss Shonda Rhimes finding out, "She knows the minute I got pregnant. [Either it was a] really good weekend eating pizza and beer or I was pregnant."

It just so happens that the new mom's character on Scandal is also pregnant this season, and as she explained to E! News, co-star Kerry Washington was the "biggest inspiration and role model to just being a badass working mom." 

Katie continued, "So I'm like, 'Well, I have no excuse and I can't complain that my feet are swollen."

Congratulations to the entire family! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Babies , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.