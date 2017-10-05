Today's Savannah Guthrie Gets Candid About Balancing Work and Motherhood

Forget about Studio 1A—It's time to explore the Universal Studios Backlot.

During a brief visit to Los Angeles, Today's Savannah Guthrie was able to stop by E! News. Instead of heading into a studio for a friendly chat, our very own Jason Kennedy decided to give the morning show vet a tour of our home.

Along the way, we couldn't help but get some details on motherhood and her extended Today show family.

While touring the backlot, Savannah looked back on the past five years that have included a new position, two babies and a wedding to Mike Feldman.

"I had to get it all in there before I got too old," she joked to us. "It's just all beyond my wildest dreams. If I had my choice, I'd be posting pictures of my kids 85 times a day. I'm the ultimate over sharer."