Harvey Weinstein & Georgina Chapman's Mysterious Marriage: Inside the Making of a Hollywood Power Couple

When Dashiell was born in 2013, Weinstein told CBS News that he was excited to finally have a boy, mainly because his older daughters were just over him.

Driving them to the mall, he cracked, "they say, 'Dad, park three miles [away], we don't want to be seen with you. Meet us at the pizza store four miles over here because we're embarrassed of you and you're annoying.'"

Weinstein and Chapman, who is also a judge on Project Runway: All Stars, have joked that they make a point of attending red carpet events together because those are often the only date nights they have time for. The Vogue story noted that, when Weinstein had to work late, he'd try to stop by their townhouse in the West Village for a few hours before going back to Tribeca. They travel together, with the kids, whenever they can—and they always seem to be flying somewhere.

In 2013, the family, including Weinstein's three daughters from his first marriage, rented a villa in Baker's Bay in the Bahamas for the holidays, and in 2014 they were planning a big family holiday in London, followed by a New Year's ski trip in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Chapman told Haute Living in August 2016 that when she and her husband were both in town, they try to limit nights out of the house to two a week and they would watch three or four movies in a weekend. On typical weekdays, she takes the kids to school and has dinner with them at night.