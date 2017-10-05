Sofia Richie and Scott Disick's Romance: What Does Lionel Richie Think About It?

Daddy's little girl is growing up! 

Scott Disick and Sofie Richie are going strong but it doesn't seem like everyone is excited about their new relationship. Especially Sofia's father, famous musician and American Idol judge, Lionel Richie

"I am scared to death. Are you kidding me?" Lionel told Us Weekly. So it looks like he is none too thrilled with Sofia and Scott making things official, but why? 

What else did Lionel have to say about his daughter's new relationship? 

What We Know About Scott Disick & Sofia Richie

Get all the details in the clip above! 

