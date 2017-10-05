Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes' Feud With Kim Zolciak and Brielle Biermann Just Exploded

What do roaches, prayers and Big Poppa have in common? They all are involved with the latest Real Housewives of Atlanta feud.

As filming on a brand-new season continues, some cast members are taking their disagreements and arguments to social media.

In today's Bravolebrity match, it's all about NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore vs. Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her 20-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann.

It all started on Wednesday when NeNe was heading home from a cast trip. In a cryptic Instagram post, the Bravo star appeared to take a few digs at one of her co-stars.

"On the way back to the A, I fell asleep thinking about how imma live in my ROACH infested brand new home," she shared. "#jealousprejudicebitch #disgusting #howlowwillyougo #ohithoughtyoudidntseeme #pottymouthtrashychildren #learnedbehavior #donteverspeaktome #thisiswhyiwouldntdoashowwithyou #youwillneverwinthis #blackpeopleneedtostopsupportingtheprejudice."