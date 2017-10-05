Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes' Feud With Kim Zolciak and Brielle Biermann Just Exploded

What do roaches, prayers and Big Poppa have in common? They all are involved with the latest Real Housewives of Atlanta feud.
As filming on a brand-new season continues, some cast members are taking their disagreements and arguments to social media.
In today's Bravolebrity match, it's all about NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore vs. Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her 20-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann.
It all started on Wednesday when NeNe was heading home from a cast trip. In a cryptic Instagram post, the Bravo star appeared to take a few digs at one of her co-stars.
"On the way back to the A, I fell asleep thinking about how imma live in my ROACH infested brand new home," she shared. "#jealousprejudicebitch #disgusting #howlowwillyougo #ohithoughtyoudidntseeme #pottymouthtrashychildren #learnedbehavior #donteverspeaktome #thisiswhyiwouldntdoashowwithyou #youwillneverwinthis #blackpeopleneedtostopsupportingtheprejudice."
It suddenly became clear that she was talking about Kim when Kenya decided to share the same picture with an additional comment.
"I totally agree with you about that devil," Kenya wrote to her Instagram supporters Thursday afternoon. "#sheisabadperson #liar #everythingaboutyouisfake #youliedabouthavingcancer #likemotherlikedaughter #nogood #bionicwoman #prejudice #ducklips #youpimpedyourdaughter #youbroughtyourkidsintothis #trailerparkstateofmind #neverforgetbigpopppa #neverforgetSweetie #closeyourlegstomarriedmen #youwilldoanythingformoney #yourwordsnotmine #RHOA."
After watching the trailer for the upcoming season, viewers knew that Kim and Kenya didn't get along by any means. As to why NeNe was so upset at her former friend, we may have an idea.
After visiting NeNe's house, it appears Kim's oldest daughter Brielle captured a video from a restroom that shows roaches on the bathroom floors. Let's just say NeNe was not happy when the footage was released.
"This started because apparently Nene was talking negatively about Kim on the cast trip and it got back to Kim," a source shared. "They've had this video with roaches in it and because of what they'd heard about the cast trip, Brielle released it."
SWIPE: my cast @cynthiabailey10 @kandi @porsha4real @marlohampton @shereewhitfield all know I'm telling the TRUTH abt how they got the video. @shereewhitfield invited Kim as her plus 1. The rest of her family wasn't invited at all. They all can tell you except Porsha & Kandi that I was overly kind to her and everyone that attend my party
First off that video is a combination of 2 videos! I COMBINED THEM! Brielle posted the first video on snap unaware of the large bug in front of her when she was kneeling down .. until her DM's blew up! She removed the video immediately!! I was filming as an INVITED guest at @neneleakes for RHOA!! Brielle was invited as well! Brielle went to the bathroom and saw several bugs and had sent ME the video on snap and NO ONE ELSE!!! We ARE filming a show, remember that, (RHOA) and Nene released this video herself! No one has EVER seen this video but RHOA! Nobody would have ever seen this video! Nene has said and done some things that are absolutely disgusting, however I will take the high road as you will see it on the show soon enough, but you WILL NOT make it seem as though my daughter did ANYTHING wrong! She never posted this video nor would she! As you see here I myself was not willing to send the video just for ratings for RHOA. END OF STORY
"@briellebiermann We don't have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p---y! Please know I will get you all the way together when you start f--king wit me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be @kylejenner," NeNe wrote with the video in question. "Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn't even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo ass back to a child's place #youwannaactgrown?"
While Brielle has remained silent—for now—Kim just took to Instagram and defended her family against NeNe's accusations.
"At this point I almost feel sad for you @neneleakes I had hoped for many yrs you would have seen the bigger picture but it's evident you haven't, I will continue to pray for you," she wrote as her caption.
The Don't Be Tardy star also posted a lengthy message as her photo that read: "It's so sad and offensive that someone can stoop so low as to call someone a racist just because they are mad. Everyone in my life knows that I am far from racist and unfortunately NeNe Leakes has tried for the last 10 years to paint that picture because that's her last resort. (It's convenient that I'm not racist when we are getting along.) In a day and age where racism is very much alive and people are actually dying because of real racists, it's heartbreaking that Nene would cry wolf like this only because she's upset. I think everyone including NeNe needs to spend some time uplifting people instead of tearing them down. NeNe should be embracing love instead of making up lies. There is absolutely no credibility to anything that she has said. I will NOT stand for these slanderous comments!"
Something tells us this drama is only beginning.
Watch the season premiere of Real Housewives of Atlanta November 5 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And watch Kim Zolciak and her family's spin-off Don't Be Tardy premiering Friday night at 8 p.m. also on Bravo.
