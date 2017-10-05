Inside Bachelor in Paradise Stars Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk's Relationship

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk continue to bless our Instagram feeds with seriously cute pics.
The duo, who met and started a romance on this summer's Bachelor in Paradise, are still going strong, according to their social media pages! After filming for the reality show ended for the season, Raven and Adam continued to post about each other and their relationship seems to be getting serious. The couple was recently in San Francisco together, Raven's first time in the city. In celebration, Adam did something super sweet for his lady love.
Take a look below to find out what Adam just did for Raven and see more of the couple's cutest pics together!
Adam posted this cute pic on Instagram back in September and mentioned that he liked the sound of their couple name. "Radam kinda has a good ring to it," he captioned the photo.
Adam shared this throwback photo with Raven from this summer when they were filming Bachelor in Paradise. "She poured her heart out, and I had it on the rocks #tbt," he wrote alongside the pic.
How cute are these pics Raven posted to Instagram?
Raven shared this pic with her followers from the Dominican Republic. She captioned the pic, "This was right after @adam_gottschalk told me he was lucky to have me... then we went & danced all night."
After meeting Raven's parents during the Bachelor in Paradise reunion taping, Adam met more of her relatives in September. "Adam's meeting the family one little cousin at a time!" Raven shared alongside this sweet pic on Instagram.
Raven and Adam sported matching hats while at Malibu Wine Safaris together.
Raven shared this pic of her and Adam in his hometown of Dallas. "The rain didn't stop us from having fun," she wrote.
The duo took a selfie while together in San Francisco. "My ride or die," she captioned the pic.
During Raven's first time in San Francisco, Adam rented a motorcycle and took her sightseeing!
