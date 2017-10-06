24 Fall Statement Jackets That Won't Ruin Your Outfit

Jen Bunney Is the Godmother of Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Baby and We Can’t Handle This Hills Throwback
If you purchase one new item of clothing this season, let it be a rad new jacket that not only gets the job done but actually looks good, too.
Certainly you're aware that right about now temps are starting to drop, so you're probably already on the hunt. Whether your intention is to stock up on a few mid-price point coats or splurge on one goes-with-everything topper, your worry is the same.
You want said coat to make your outfit look better, not ruin it.
We could not be more on your same page and that's why we've rounded up these 24 coats that simultaneously keep you warm and chic.
Topshop Puffer Coat, $110
Topshop Unique Swinton Shearling-Trimmed Textured-Leather Biker Jacket, $540
ADD Down Jacket, $393
Add Down Down Coat, $478
H&M Wool-Blend Coat, $80
Vince Oversized Cotton-Blend Shell Bomber Jacket, $349
LPA x Revolve Jacket 602, $398
Isabel Marant Etoile Gino Oversized Checked Wool-Blend Coat, $530
Look at you, warm and chic.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.