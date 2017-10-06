The Moms of The Platinum Life: How They Balance Parenting, Fame and Careers

Super moms to the rescue!

It's hard enough having to balance a high-powered career, super stardom and manage to keep your relationship in-tact, but for La'Myia Good, Asiah Collins and LoLa Monroe, it's all in a days work.

These ladies may be musicians, chefs and actresses but when the day ends, their number one role is mom. "That is my day to day life. Trying to balance between mommy mode and my wife hat and my business hat and I'm also in culinary school," said Asiah who has a one year old daughter with husband Kid Ink. "It's a struggle in balance."