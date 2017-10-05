Fast & Furious' Jordana Brewster Has Concealer Trick for Fall

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps

Watch Busy Philipps Drink & Dye Michelle Williams' Hair Pink

ESC: Jessica Biel, Adir Video

How to Get Jessica Biel's Elvis-Inspired Hairstyle

Celeb Hairstylist Reveals Red Carpet Hair Secrets

ESC: Jordana Brewster

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

When the weather changes, your beauty needs change, too.

Just ask Jordana Brewster, who takes her fall beauty essentials everywhere she goes. For her jam-packed days, which can include guest appearances, high-society events and photo shoots, she needs to be camera-ready at all times. That being said Zrytec, her allergy medicine, is just as important as her lip balm. Dry skin, sensitive eyes, pale skin—the Fast & Furious franchise star and Lethal Weapon actress' makeup bag is the fall beauty standard.

Photos

What's in Kelly Rowland’s Makeup Bag?

During her visit to E! News, the star revealed everything in her makeup bag, so you can stay fresh and beautiful all fall long. Check out her must-haves below! 

ESC: What's in Jordana Brewster's Makeup Bag?

Glossier

"…because my lips are always dry."

Balm Dotcom, $12

ESC: What's in Jordana Brewster's Makeup Bag?

YSL

"I put it under my eyes and around my nose. It just kind of fixes everything."

Touche Eclat Radiance Perfecting Pen, $42

ESC: What's in Jordana Brewster's Makeup Bag?

Zrytec

Now that the seasons are changing, allergies are common, even for the stars. "I'm a really bad allergy sufferer," she told us. "This helps me immediately with 24 hour relief."

24 Hour Allergy Relief Tablet, $34.99

Article continues below

ESC: What's in Jordana Brewster's Makeup Bag?

Kevyn Aucoin

As the sun starts to fade into the fall season, it's hard to keep your summer tan. The actress, thus, carries bronzer to maintain her glow: "I like to be tan year round," she said.

The Matte Bronzing Veil, $48

ESC: What's in Jordana Brewster's Makeup Bag?

Kevyn Aucoin

The Creamy Glow, $28

ESC: What's in Jordana Brewster's Makeup Bag?

Hourglass

Extreme Sheen High Shine Lip Gloss, $28

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: Rachel McAdams' Makeup Artist Shares Her Beauty Staples

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jordana Brewster , Beauty , Life/Style , VG , Style Collective , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.